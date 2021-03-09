Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi and requested her to release funds for construction of the greenfield airport in Mandi district.

He also requested the FM to release funds for expansion of the existing airport at Kangra and for upgradation of civic amenities in HP.

The CM said air connectivity acquired more importance in the state keeping in view the limited rail connectivity.

“Tourism is the main sector for development in the future and expansion of the aviation sector is significant for boosting income as well as livelihood opportunities in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that he himself had presented the case before the Finance Commission and that the Commission in its analysis of macro economic fundamentals had appreciated fiscal measures as well as developmental initiatives undertaken in the state. He said that taking into account the macro economic fundamentals, the 15th Finance Commission had recommended an amount of Rs 1420 crore.

The amount was aimed at improving connectivity to the interior parts of the state with huge tourism potential and to develop an international religious tourist destination for promotion of religious tourism, creation of the new greenfield airport in Mandi district, expansion of existing airport at Kangra, and upgradation of civic amenities.

Union Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible support to the State Government. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, Advisor cum Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister R N Batta were also present at the meeting.

Jai Ram also called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at New Delhi today and apprised him about the long pending demand of people residing in Yol Cantonment area in Kangra district and requested for de-notification of some area of Yol Cantonment.

“A notification from the Ministry was awaited since long time,” he added.

The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister for speedy issuance of NOC for construction of road from Banog to Dharkyaari under PMGSY near Nahan. A 300-metre area of this road falls under defence area and the state government had been requesting for NOC for a long time and the construction work has been stalled, he said.