Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements to ensure that the maiden mega event of global investors meet becomes a memorable one.

Reviewing preparations for Global Investors Meet, Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the inaugural function on 7 November and Home Minister Amit Shah would be presiding over the valedictory function to be held on 8 November.

In addition to this senior Union Ministers would also be participating in the Meet, he added. He said that this event was a first of its kind thus efforts should be made that not even a single loophole was left unattended. He said that laxity in this regard would be viewed seriously. He said that the cleanliness must be ensured at any cost and efforts must also be made for the beautification of the city.

The CM said that since as many as 209 foreign delegates were also expected to attend the event and adequate arrangements must be made for their comfort. He said that the exhibition must be attractive, informative and eye-catching. He said that eight sectoral sessions would be held during the event besides B2G meetings with the entrepreneurs.

Thakur said that it must be ensured that the general public, particularly the patients, aged and students does not face any inconvenience. He said that arrangements must be made for smooth plying of the vehicles so that people do not face any inconvenience during the event.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said that adequate arrangement has been made for comfortable stay of the dignitaries visiting Dharamshala to participate in the Meet. He said that over 1200 rooms have been booked for the visiting dignitaries in the city. He said that effective steps have been taken to ensure smooth plying of vehicles during the event. He said that as many as 125 liaison officers have been deputed with the visiting foreign dignitaries and other VVIPs. He said that steps have been taken for city beautification.