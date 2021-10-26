Jai Ram promises to compensate Kinnaur apple growers for losses in snowfall

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday expressed concern over loss to apple crop in recent heavy snowfall in Kinnaur district and assured the farmers of adequate compensation for the damages.

Addressing a public meeting at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, Thakur said sudden snowfall in the district had caused extensive damage to apple crop and trees for which adequate compensation will be provided to the growers.

“As a horticulturist, I understand their pain as I too was involved in apple farming in the past,” he added.

He lauded the residents of Kinnaur for 100 per cent vaccination with second dose of Covid vaccine and said Himachal had become the first state in the country to administer the first dose to the eligible population.

And now, the state will soon achieve the feat of administering the second dose to all, the CM stated.

He further stated that Congress leaders only indulged in politics during Covid period by advising the government on what to do but they didn’t come out to help the needy in the pandemic.

“Congress remained in power for over 50 years but they didn’t work on ground as only 30 ventilators and 2 oxygen plants were in the state earlier but the number has now increased to 900 ventilators and 30 oxygen plants.

The Congress leaders even tried to loot their party by sending a fake bill for expenses incurred for helping the needy in Covid pandemic. Imagine what would have happened if they were in power in the pandemic,” he questioned.

He further stated that the Congress party had imported star campaigners from other states and some of them even had allegations of sedition against them.

And after the demise of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, there seems to be a race amongst the party leaders to be the next big leader in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

He listed the development works that were started by the state government during Covid period and stated that Congress leaders accuse the BJP government of not carrying out developmental activities in the state.

But we don’t know what was considered as a development activity as per their criteria as the ruling BJP government had laid foundation stones and inaugurated works worth Rs 4,500 crore through virtual mode in Covid, he added.