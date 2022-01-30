Jai Ram pays floral tributes to mark Martyrs Day

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday led the people of the state to pay homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by offering flowers at his statue on the historic Ridge, Shimla.

Remembering the valour of all martyrs who gave their lives for the nation, the Chief Minister said that the nation would always be grateful for the valuable contribution and supreme sacrifices made by them during the freedom struggle.

The artists of the Information and Public Relations department presented devotional songs on this occasion.

Two minutes of silence was observed to mark Martyrdom Day.

State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor, Municipal Corporation Shimla Satya Kaundal, Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Development Federation Kaul Singh Negi, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, and other prominent persons also paid homage to the Father of the Nation.