Jai Ram launches online RTI portal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday launched online RTI portal of the Administrative Reforms department, with which, Himachal Pradesh becoming the first state amongst small states and fourth after Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in the Country to launch this portal.

The Chief Minister while appreciating the efforts of the department in launching this online portal, said that it would facilitate the citizens to apply, get information and appeal under RTI Act, 2005 at their door steps without visiting any office or public authority.

Thakur stated that this initiative would go a long way in reducing the footfalls in government offices and ensure timely information access to the seekers.

State Information Technology Minister Ram Lal Markanda, Secretary, Administrative Reforms Sandeep Bhatnagar, Joint Secretary Rajesh Sharma and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others.