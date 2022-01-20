Jai Ram launch Apna Kangra app to provide unique experience to tourists

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched Apna Kangra App to provide a unique experience for any tourist who plans to explore various destinations in Kangra district.

The App would empower rural women and youth as they will get employment opportunities in tourism sector and also hospitality services to tourists as hotels, homestays, transport, petrol pumps, emergency services etc.

Apna Kangra App would provide a unique life changing experience for the tourists on the one hand and empower the rural population on the other. It provides an e-marketing platform for SHG products of Kangra district to sell their products.

He also launched Apna Kangra hamper (a product handcrafted by Self help groups) at Dharamshala in Kangra district today and the hamper will have the collection of products of different self help groups from the district.

While addressing the people virtually from Dharamshala, Thakur said the very first decision of the state government was aimed at providing old age pension to all the senior citizens above 70 years of age and second decision to construct Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans for stray animals.

The government also decided to levy cess of Rs 1 per bottle of liquor for effective management and operation of cow sanctuaries and Gau Sadans.

Jai Ram Thakur stated that he dedicated a cow sanctuary at Sunni in Shimla district with a capacity to house 500 cows recently and the cow sanctuaries at Luthan which he inaugurated today would have a capacity to house 1000 cows.

The state government was providing Rs 500 per cow per month to Gau Sadans so that they can make proper arrangements of fodder for them. He also urged the people of the state to ensure that cattle were not abandoned and if any cattle is seen roaming on roads, the same must be sent to cow sanctuaries and Gau Sadans.

The Luthan Cow Sanctuary has been established by spending an amount of Rs 3.96 crore, he said, adding that there were about 19,000 cattle in different Cow sanctuaries of the state.

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Virender Kanwar said that the present government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured that all the roads and streets of the state were free from stray cattle and they have proper shelter.

The Chief Minister within a week has dedicated two cow sanctuaries to the people of the state which shows his concern towards providing shelter to stray cattle, he added.