Jai Ram interacts with students stranded in Ukraine, assures them of safe evacuation

After state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore interacted with students stranded in Ukraine and levelled allegations against the Centre government, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday evening too interacted with them and said the state government was striving hard for their safe evacuation.

He virtually interacted with the students stranded in Ukraine due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict from Shimla and also interacted with parents of stranded students and students who have been evacuated and had reached India.

The Chief Minister advised the students stranded in Ukraine to strictly adhere to the advisories of the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

He stated that the students should only move after consultation with the embassy officials and management of their respective institutions. The state government was concerned about the safety and security of the students and was making all-out efforts for their safe return.

The government was constantly in touch with the Government of India for the safe evacuation of the students and the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully aware of the situation.

PM Modi has deployed four Union Ministers in different neighbouring countries of Ukraine to monitor and coordinate the evacuation process, he added.

He further stated that the state government has also established a Helpline for proper coordination of those stranded in Ukraine. To date, 218 people have registered in this Helpline and as many as 102 students of Himachal have reached India. 317 students of Himachal Pradesh were still stranded in Ukraine and efforts have been geared up to bring back all students home safely, the CM said

Thakur also urged the parents of students stranded in Ukraine to boost the morale of students and said the state government was in constant touch with the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs.

He added the officers of the state government as well as Chief Minister’s Office were also closely monitoring the situation. The state government has made elaborate arrangements for bringing home all the students arriving in India free of cost.

The chief Minister also welcomed the students who have arrived safely from Ukraine.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, General Secretary Child Welfare Council Payal Vaidya, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Dr R N Batta and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.