Jai Ram condoles demise of 2 HP soldiers in Arunachal avalanche

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of two soldiers of the state who were among seven soldiers who lost their lives due to an avalanche in the Kemang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

The two soldiers of Himachal Pradesh, Ankesh Bhardwaj, and Rajesh Singh were the natives of Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district and Baijnath in Kangra district respectively.

The Chief Minister said that their exemplary services to the Nation would always be remembered. He extended heartfelt condolences to their bereaved family members.