Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC) is a “gift” from the BJP government for the people to ensure better development of historic town and sought support of people for MC polls.

The elections for four MCs of Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur, Solan and six new Nagar Panchayats of the state are scheduled to be held on 7 April.

After inaugurating BJP Election Office at Mandi for Municipal Corporation elections, Thakur said that it was the BJP government in the state which created three new Municipal Corporations at Mandi, Solan and Palampur for ensuring systematic and planned development of these towns.

“All these towns are important from tourism point of view and Municipal Corporation status would ensure better civic facilities to the residents as well as tourists,” he added.

Thakur further stated that it was the decision of the state government that elections to Municipal Corporations were being held on party symbol.

Later, the Chief Minister also addressed election meetings at Daundi and Baina in support of BJP candidate for Municipal Corporation elections.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to late MP Ram Swaroop Sharma at Mandi and said his contributions to the people of the state in general and Mandi parliamentary constituency during his tenure as MP was immense and would be remembered by all.

“Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated party worker who always worked for strengthening the party at grass root level.

Sharma had special rapport with the people of his parliamentary constituency and always cared for the well being of the people,” he said, adding he also strived hard to upgrade Mandi town as Municipal Corporation to ensure its balanced and planned development.

The Chief Minister said that it was the charisma of Ram Swaroop Sharma that he won the parliamentary election by a record margin of over 4.05 lakh votes, which was a record in itself for the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Sharma played a major role in the development of the Mandi parliamentary area and the void left by him was difficult to fill, he added.

Two minutes silence was also observed on the occasion as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

State Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said Mandi was fortunate to have a Chief Minister from the district to head the state and it was duty of the people of Mandi to strengthen his hands.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLAs Jawahar Thakur, Vinod Kumar, Inder Singh Gandhi, Hira Lal, Col Inder Singh, Kishori Lal, Surender Shourie, Prakash Rana were also present on the occasion among others.