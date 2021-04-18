Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said special thrust must be given to increase testing to detect Covid-19 cases to curb its spread, besides strengthening the mechanism of home isolation in the state.

After a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in Sirmour district from Nalagarh in Solan district, Thakur said over 90 per cent of Covid-19 patients were under home isolation and doctors must ensure their proper treatment and regular monitoring.

“The Health department must regularly monitor health parameters of the patients under home isolation.

In addition to this, elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions must also be involved to keep a watch on the health conditions of those under home isolation,” he added.

He further stated that industrialists of Kala Amb and Poanta Sahib areas must be asked to ensure that the workers in their units strictly follow the SoPs and guidelines issued by the state government,

Besides, focus should be laid on contact tracing of Covid-19 positive patients as this would go a long way in timely detection of cases in the state.

He instructed to enhance oxygenated bed capacity in the district and said the shopkeepers must also ensure to strictly follow ‘No Mask, No Service’ policy to check Covid spread.

“The district administration must also ensure the social functions such as marriages etc must strictly follow the maximum limit prescribed for such events and action, if required, could be taken against the violators.

Apart from this, the administration must also ensure that adequate arrangements are made to meet out the demand in case of any major surge in the cases.

People must be motivated to use face masks and hand sanitizers and also avoid overcrowding in public places and effective regulation of devotees must also be ensured in temples and other religious places to avoid overcrowding.

“Senior doctors must also regularly visit patients admitted in the hospitals to check health parameters of the Covid-19 patients.

The patients must be provided proper guidance and consultation regarding his or her other illness and medication,” he said, adding Police must also ensure that the people maintain social distancing and use of face masks.