Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday urged the newly elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) representatives to work unitedly for all round development of the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur assembly segment of Kangra district, the Chief Minister thanked people for supporting the ruling BJP “overwhelmingly” in the last Lok Sabha elections and recently held PRI elections.

He urged the people to support the BJP in the upcoming elections for four Municipal Corporations and bye-election to Fatehpur constituency.

He announced Sub-Tehsil for Raja Ka Talab to be opened in the premises of the office of Commissioner (Relief and Rehabilitation) in Fatehpur constituency of Kangra district and dedicated various development works for the constituency. “The state government got only two years of the period given for the service of the people for effective working due to Covid-19. A complete one year was lost in the fight against this pandemic,” Jai Ram said while thanking people for joining the state government in the fight against Coronavirus and strictly adhering to all norms fixed by the health authorities.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said over 2.5 lakh students, workmen and other people were brought back to their native places in Himachal from different parts of the country.

He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “providing vibrant, strong and transparent leadership” to the country and “taking all pains” during the fight against Covid-19.

“It is due to the effective steps taken by PM Modi to make India self-reliant that over six lakh PPE kits are being prepared today in the country daily.

Today, India was supplying Corona vaccines to over 60 nations in the world,” he said while thanking the PM for supporting and encouraging the scientist community to develop Corona vaccines in the country.

Earlier, the Chief Minister dedicated and laid foundation stones of nine developmental works of Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Vibhag at a collective cost of Rs 29.27 crore in Fatehpur Sub-Division.

He inaugurated augmentation and improvement of lift irrigation scheme Beli constructed at a cost of Rs 1.02 crore and lift water supply scheme to villages.