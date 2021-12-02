IIT Mandi, AIIMS Bilaspur to collaborate for research, academic activities

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur will collaborate on research and academic activities.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at conducting joint research activities and academic exchange activities which was signed by IIT Mandi director Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi and AIIMS Bilaspur director Dr Vir Singh Negi.

Under this MoU, both the institutions will plan to work on joint research projects and involve in short-term joint academic programs in the future providing the researchers and students an opportunity to visit and work collaboratively with the other institution.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi said the collaboration between IIT Mandi and AIIMS Mandi we are looking forward to jointly work and excel in the field of medical sciences for the betterment of society at large.

Both the institutions will also work on holding joint international conferences, seminars on medical and public health, exchange of information on teaching and other literature relevant to educational and research programs.

In addition, the institutions will link both sides of the medical industry, device and equipment, based on mutual agreements and as per existing laws, he said.

He stated that the joint research and academic collaboration activities will also cater to medical science and technology including medical imaging, digital pathology, point-of-care testing devices, bioinformatics, endocrinology, biomaterials, telemedicine etc.

During the MoU signing event at IIT Mandi, the two institutions also discussed the future scope of translation of technology in collaboration with industry partners to ensure that the benefits of the research reach the society at large.