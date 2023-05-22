IIAS epitomizes academic excellence, intellectual rigor: Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, has carved a distinct identity for itself by its academic and research achievements.

The institute has been a symbol of academic excellence and intellectual rigour, he added, while addressing the Fellows and Associate of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here on Sunday.

“This institute of national importance is realizing the dream of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to restore the ancient tradition of knowledge and learning in India. It has been at the forefront of promoting interdisciplinary research and critical thinking for a long time,” said the Governor.

He said that it has been a catalyst for innovation and has played a significant role in shaping the intellectual landscape of our country.

This institute was basically devoted to in-depth theoretical research in humanities and social sciences and expressed contentment that the institute has fostered the spirit of intellectual curiosity and academic enquiry, he added.

Expressing happiness, the Governor said that our research institutions like IIAS were actively working towards implementing the dream of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote research.

He said that the institute through its extensive entrepreneurship has accumulated a vast amount of knowledge by organizing lectures by renowned experts of the country and the world through various lecture series, weekly seminars and inter-university centre, which is invaluable for any institute.

The library of the institute, equipped with books of about two lakh eminent scholars, was also a big treasure of this institute, he added.

He expressed hope that the institute would continue to carry forward the culture of continuous research and research. He emphasized a separate collection of texts based on Indian languages in the library of the Institute.

Earlier, the Governor also released two books published by the Institute, “Beyond the Circle of Violence and Progress” authored by former Fellow Dr Tadd Graham Fernee and “The Topography of Bhakti” edited by Dr Ravinder Singh and two other books of the Central Hindi Directorate.

On the occasion, the Governor visited the three picture galleries, library, Viceroy’s office and room and evinced keen interest in the historical importance of the institution. He also honoured Padma Bhushan awardee and former Chairperson of IIAS Governing Body Prof Kapil Kapoor.

IIAS Chairperson Prof Shashiprabha Kumar welcomed the Governor and said that the desire for Amritva from the Vedas originated in India. She announced to donate the collection of her books of Sanskrit and Philosophy to the IIAS posthumously.

IIAS Director Prof Nageswara Rao said that the library of the institute has a collection of two lakh books and journals, and the institute has published 13 research books this year, while 7 were under publication.