HPERC chairman gets lifetime achievement award

Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) chairman Devendra Kumar Sharma has been conferred with Aqua Foundation’s Dam Safety Lifetime Achievement Award 2021.

The award was given to Sharma during the 15th World Aqua Congress and Dam Safety Conclave that was being held virtually in New Delhi from 14 to 17 September.

This Dam Safety Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a person in the country who has made significant contributions in the field of dam safety.

Sharma previously had managed Bhakra Beas Management Board as its chairman from April 2017 to July 2020.

Aqua Foundation lauded the significant contribution made by Sharma towards dam safety in managing the assets of national importance, operation of reservoirs and distribution of water and electricity to the partner states during his tenure in BBMB.

It includes his work and contributions during the last forty years in water resources, dam engineering and energy sectors in remote and difficult locations throughout the country.

Sharma thanked Aqua Foundation for the award and dedicated this award to his teammates who worked with him on challenging assignments during his professional career of 40 years.

He said that hopefully, this award would also inspire young professionals coming from small towns and villages with big dreams.