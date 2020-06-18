Girls have once again outshined the boys in Class 12th examinations whose result was on Thursday declared by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala in Kangra district.

However, the top two ranks had bagged by two boys, Prakash Kumar of Kullu district with 99.4 percent marks and Shubham Jaswal of Una district with 99.2 percent marks.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the girl students who outshined the boys in this examination as out of total 83 students in the merit list of top ten ranks in all three streams, 65 were girl students.

Thakur also congratulated the students who have passed the plus two examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Dharamshala in the month of March, 2020, results of which were declared today.

“As many as 86633 regular students appeared in the examination, out of which 76.07 percent candidates have passed the examinations.

Out of these, 49,878 were from Arts stream, 113,99 from Commerce and 25,356 from Science stream,” Thakur added.

He also urged the students to work hard for their various competitive exams and wished them best of luck.

The Chief Minister added the students who could not get success in this examination should not get disheartened but study with more dedication and commitment so that they could perform better next time.

Check HPBOSE results 2020 at hpbose.org