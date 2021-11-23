HP: Zila Parishad member found dead under mysterious circumstances in Shimla

Kavita Fantu, a Zila Parishad member from Rampur sub division in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Summerhill area of the capital city on Tuesday morning.

Police said information in this regard was received from a local resident that a woman had been found hanging from a tree in the Sangti area of Summerhill.

A team of police officials along with forensic experts have reached the spot and the body of 27-year-old Fantu has been for postmortem.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations in the matter are on.

Kavita Fantu had contested Zila Parishad elections from Jhakri ward of Rampur and she was a CPM supported candidate.

Fantu was the only child of her parents and she was pursuing Ph.D from HP University, Shimla.