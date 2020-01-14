The Khichadi (rice beans), prepared by Tourism and Civil Aviation department of HP on Tuesday, has entered Guinness World Records for being the largest serving that weighed 1995 kilograms.

The record was created at Tattapani under Karsog sub-division of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Makar Sakranti.

In Tattapani, 25 chefs prepared khichadi in five hours for which 405 kg rice, 190 kg pulses, 90 kg ghee, 55 kg spices and 1100 liters of water were used to make khichadi. Chief Chef NL Sharma said Khichdi was the main attraction in Tattapani, which is known for hot water sulphur springs, from the Tourism department.

Earlier, the record was held by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor who had prepared 918.8 kg at India Gate in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appreciated Tourism department for succeeding in their mission of cooking Khichadi of such large volume and said the department has broken a record set earlier with a huge margin of about 1000 kg.

Thakur congratulated the people of the state on occasion of the Makar Sakranti and said that it was the duty of all of us to preserve the rich cultural repository of the state.

“Due to construction of Koldam, the area has emerged as a major water sports destination of the state.

Tattapani would be developed from the tourism point of view as the area has immense potential of water sports,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the famous Narsingh Temple and Shani Dev Temple and performed Puja there.

Tourism and Aviation department director Yunus said that the utensil used for cooking the Khichdi was 7×4 feet in radius and this attempt was aimed at bringing Tattapani on the world tourism map.

Adjudicator of Guinness World Record announced that the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has set a World record by cooking 1995 kg Khichadi in a single utensil.

Chief Minister also inspected the Water Sports Activity Demonstration and flagged off Tourism Circuit Bus of HRTC. He also enjoyed the ride of water jetty on the occasion.

Chief Minister’s wife Sadhna Thakur, Member of Parliament from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma, MLA Karsog Hira Lal, BJP President Shimla district Ravi Mehta, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Rugved Thakur were present on the occasion among others.