HP to set up a centralized cell for sale, purchase of power

To utilize the rich water wealth of the state, Himachal Pradesh has decided to set up a centralized cell for efficient management of sale and purchase of power.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who emphasized on utilizing water wealth of the state for the prosperity of the people at large and for making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

He said that impetus would be given to exploit hydro power, an important form of green energy for which the government would soon come out with an open and attractive policy to attract private sector investment for harnessing the full potential of hydropower.

“A Centralized Cell will be set up for efficient management of sale and purchase of power to increase revenue. Hydropower development is the key engine to the economic growth of the state of Himachal Pradesh, as it makes a direct and significant contribution to the economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life,” he said.

It also aims to harness and commission 10,000 MW of hydro and renewable energy by 2030 to have an operational capacity of around 21,000 MW, he added. Sukhu said that apart from power generation, the government was laying special focus on its distribution and sale of electricity.

“The state government is laying stress on prioritizing revenue generation for the Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) through its transmission lines. The Corporation has also been asked to speed up its construction works and reduce the duration of its tender process to maximize revenue and benefit the people of the state.” he said.

The construction of Extra High Voltage (EHV) sub-stations at Kala Amb, Barshaini, Kangu, Palchaan, Dharampur and Hilling, five transmission lines and a Joint Control Centre will be completed by the HPTCL at a cost of Rs 464 crore, he added.

The Corporation owns 15 substations and 964 circuit KM lines in the state and has earned an income of Rs 166.99 crore in the last financial year, said the Chief Minister. Furthermore, the income of the Corporation is projected to Rs 455 crore by the year 2025, he added.

The corporation is expecting to complete the 6 KM Shongtong-Baspa transmission line within the next 18 months as it is crucial for power evacuation from the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham hydropower projects, which is scheduled to be completed by July 2025.

HPPTCL is focusing on ensuring adequate transmission arrangements for upcoming projects such as Bulk Drug Park to meet the power demands and power evacuation from solar power projects in Lamlehadi and Pekhubela in the Una district. To achieve this, a 220/132 KV sub-station and 41-km transmission line from Nehrian to Una will be constructed.

Apart from this, the corporation will also make proper transmission arrangements to cater to the electricity demands of the upcoming medical device park in Nalagarh, Solan district and the industrial area at Kala Amb in Sirmaur district.