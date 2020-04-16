Himachal Pradesh government will establish screening centres will be established at all the inter-state barriers on entry points, where all the persons entering the state would be tested with Rapid Diagnostic Test kits.

A circular by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, RD Dhiman said the kits are being made available to the districts with inter-state borders.

“It has been observed that there is inter-state movement of many persons in the vehicles which are plying for supply of essential goods daily apart from persons entering the state on permits issued by authorities issued in other states. All these inter-state entries are to be regulated,” the circular brought out under National Health Mission held.

It said the temporary quarantine centres of 15-20 beds would be established near the screening centres. Any person found positive shall be shifted to these quarantine centres and will not be allowed to travel inside the state. “He/She will be further confirmed for coronavirus with RT/PCR tests and will be kept in isolation centres as per requirement.

The staff for these screening centres will be provided through the respective Chief Medical Officer, who will also impart necessary trainings, the circular said.

The state will also monitor any movement from the designated hotspots and persons will Covid-19 like symptoms will be tested with the Rapid Diagnostic Test kits for identification of any positive cases.

“Such a screening and monitoring will strengthen the measures to check spread of Covid-19,” said ACS, Health.