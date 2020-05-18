Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday started ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme under Interstate Portability Scheme of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department for all migrant labourers.

Thakur said the scheme would help the consumers, especially migrant labourers to take ration from any fair price shop in the country and this would be done through National Portability Scheme of Ration Card.

“The scheme would benefit about 67 crore people of the country and lakhs of people of the state.

“Centre government has decided to provide free food grain for two months to about 8 crore migrant labourers of the country.

“Those labourers, who do not have ration card, would also be provided free five kilogram wheat or rice per person and one kilogram pulse per month,” he added.

He said 2864.46 tonne food grains have been allocated to Himachal under this scheme which would go a long way in facilitating the government to provide this ration to the targeted groups at the earliest.