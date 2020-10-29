Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Wednesday launched three new elementary, higher and vocational education TV channels in collaboration with Jio TV for providing quality online education contents for the students.

Thakur said with these channels, one more facility for online studies have been made available to students in the state.

“In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government started ‘Har Ghar Patshala’ programme from prenursery to 12th standard through WhatsApp and started Gyanshala programme for Class 10th and 12th through Doordarshan Shimla,” he added.

Govind Singh Thakur said that online content is being prepared by 200 teachers (State Resource Group) of the state and making it available to students every day through Har Ghar Patshala programme. Further, Deputy Director Education and District Programme Officers of the state Education Department are also assisting to make this programme a success, he said.He further stated that the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jio TV on 20th August so that the Education Department could reach the students. Soon two more channels would also be started for students, he added. State Education Minister said that e-content of every subject for students of 1st to 12th classes would be made available on Jio TV.

“If any student is unable to view this e-content as per the subject schedule due to any reason, then the missed e-content will be available in catchup throughout the week.

On converting this facility to video on demand, the overall education is going to be made available through Himachal Pradesh Jio TV soon. At the same time the department is also ensuring that the same e-content is available to the students on Jio TV and Har Ghar Pathshala, so that the students can continue the process of their studies by any means as per their convenience,” he added.

The Secretary, Education Rajiv Sharma, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha Ashish Kohli and Representative of Jio TV Rohit Puri were also present on the occasion.