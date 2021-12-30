HP to start vaccination for 15-18 years age group from 3 Jan

The Himachal Pradesh government will start vaccination of the eligible population in 15-18 years age group from 3 January and the children can book vaccine slots by registering on the Co-Win portal.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi informed about the decision after the meeting of the State Task Force Committee for Covid Vaccination at Shimla today and reviewed the preparation for Covid vaccination of 15 to 18 years age group and precautionary dose for 60 years and above with comorbidities.

Awasthi stated that as per the decision of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years would be started from 3 January, 2022. There are 357450 beneficiaries of 9th to 12th class who would be vaccinated in 2797 government schools in the state.

The beneficiaries of this group would be given Covaxin. The eligible children of this age group can book appointments by self registration through existing account on Co-WIN or by creating a new account through mobile number. Online or onsite (walk-in) appointments can also be booked at the nearest Government high school and senior secondary school, he added.

He further stated that the precautionary dose for Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and 60 years and above population with comorbidities, who have received two doses would be provided from 10 January, 2022.

The prioritization and sequencing of the precautionary dose would be on completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose, the Health Secretary said.

He added as many as 96200 eligible population would be vaccinated with precautionary dose, which would include 32663 HCWs of 2nd dose, 61431 FLWs of 2nd dose and 10530 population of 60 years and above with 2nd dose which would be inoculated with precautionary dose of covid vaccine.