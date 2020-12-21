The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Posts to transport samples of TB patients to laboratories. State Mission Director National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal said it will help the state Health Department to speed up the investigation of sputum of patients for Tuberculosis.

“A MoU has been signed between the National Health Mission and the Department of Posts in this regard,” he said, adding Tuberculosis Officer Dr Gopal Beri signed the MoU on behalf of the Health department. Dr Jindal said now the sputum samples for investigation of Tuberculosis shall be submitted by the health staff to the nearest Post office, well packed as per the Biomedical Protocol and delivered to the intended lab within the stipulated time.

Earlier samples transport from designated microscopic centers to molecular testing sites and drug susceptibility testing sites was being performed through human couriers who are local Asha workers, any other community worker or hospital working staff, he said.

He further stated that it was a major milestone for timely and streamlined delivery of the sputum samples, especially keeping in view the anticipated increase during the ongoing active case finding campaign ‘Him Suraksha’.

“The diagnosis of Tuberculosis is paramount for notification, treatment and breaking the chain of transmission. Himachal has also expanded the diagnostic net with operationalisation of ten designated microscopic centres in the Ayurvedic institutions of the state and four DMCs (Designated Microscopic Centers) in various jails across the state in the last six months, in addition to 218 DMCs already functional,” he added.

Dr Jindal informed that in a recent rating released by the Central government for the time period between January-July, 2020, the state had topped the country in rating on a whole under the program.

The Union government assesses the performance of the state on nine indicators like Tuberculosis notification, universal drug susceptibility testing, treatment success rate, chemoprophylaxis to children and people living with HIV, etc.

“Himachal Pradesh has been a consistent performer in the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program and it is leading the country as far as various parameters under the program are concerned,” he added.