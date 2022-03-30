HP seeks nod for easing out traffic congestion alongside railway line in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday sought nod for easing out traffic congestion from Cart Road (Circular Road) from Railway Station to Victory tunnel in state capital, Shimla which is pending for the want of no objection certificate.

State Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj raised the issue during a meeting with Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav at New Delhi today.

Bhardwaj apprised the Union Railway minister about the plan of the state government to ease out traffic congestion in the main town of Shimla under Smart City project.

After studying all aspects, the state government has drafted a plan to improve Cart Road (Circular Road) from Railway Station to Victory tunnel as it is the central point which provides access to the main town, the minister said.

He stated that Jubbarhatti Airport, HP University, Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, ARTRAC HQ, various offices of the Central government, HP Secretariat, Vidhan Sabha, various directorates, educational institutions and hotels.

It also includes many heritage structures constructed during the British era that are situated in the town.

Regular traffic jams have become a major problem resulting in an increase in travel time for the tourists and local people especially between the stretch from the exit point of the Railway station to Victory Tunnel.

Even during normal conditions two light vehicles cannot pass smoothly on this stretch, he added.

Bhardwaj apprised the Union Minister that the state government has improved about 53 spots which were hindering smooth flow of traffic on this road by spending in crores for the safety of the public.

He informed that only a stretch from Railway Station to Victory tunnel has been left to improve for want of no objection certificate from the Railway Ministry.

He requested for its speedy approval and added that the state government has no objection if the Ministry undertakes the improvement work and shall fully cooperate. He also discussed about 230 metre flyover opposite Vidhan Sabha.

The Union Minister heard the demands and assured of all possible assistance.