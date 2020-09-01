After finding alleged irregularities in functioning of a Solan-based private university, Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday sought the help of Income Tax department to trace the money trail in alleged fake degree scam.

Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Khushal Sharma said in Solan police investigation, it was revealed that the authorities of the private university since its inception had indulged in sale of fake degrees.

The irregularities call for probing the financial trail and for the purpose the police has now sought the help of income department, he said.

“The investigations revealed that a large number of fake degrees have been found issued by the university to candidates in lieu of money since its inception to the date. The university was founded under a trust with Raj Kumar Rana as its chairman with his wife, Ashoni Kanwar and daughter, Aina Rana holding position of trustees.

They had also founded another university in Rajasthan in the year 2013 under the aegis of the same trust,” he added.

Sharma said it was further revealed that huge movable and immovable property had been acquired by Raj Kumar Rana in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places, with the funds generated through sale of fake degrees.

Rana’s wife, son and daughter were currently located in Australia and it was necessary to investigate the financial aspects of the crime for which evaluation of properties and money trail in the case need to be probed by IT department.

“Since Rana has acquired huge movable and immovable property and set up a new university in Rajasthan, HP Director General of Police has taken up the matter with Chief Commissioner, IT Shimla to probe money trail, sources of income and to access the property owned by him,” he added.