HP police to profile drug peddlers to curb illicit trade

In a bid to curb illicit drug trade in Himachal Pradesh, the state police on Thursday announced to profile drug peddlers in a new register in all Police Stations from 1 November 2021.

A state police official said this register will contain the details and particulars of persons involved in criminal cases regarding drugs and psychotropics and order in this regard was issued by Director General of police Sanjay Kundu today.

Since the state has problems related to illicit cultivation and traffic of poppy and hashish along with the traffic of other drugs like heroin (chitta) and synthetic drugs, a need was felt to monitor drug trade operators (DTOs) more closely and comprehensively.

This new register number 29 will allow police officers to monitor drug trafficking and trade more effectively and also help in bringing down the incidence of drug-related cases, he added.

He stated that this register is in the continuation of registers started to monitor sex offenders, unidentified dead bodies, suicides, and missing women and children which have all yielded useful information and data.

This new register 29 will also be included in the curriculum for new police recruits, he added.