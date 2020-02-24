Himachal Pradesh had been paired with Kerala for cultural exchange under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, a flagship programme of Government of India.

State Education department Principal Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant informed about this after a review meeting of activities being taken under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme.

Pant said Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme provides an opportunity to establish cultural exchanges between people of different regions as a means to further strengthen human bonding and a common approach to nation-building.

During the meeting, he directed the concerned departments to organise activities as per guidelines issued under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

He asked the officers of state Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation and Tourism department to organise high impact exhibitions in Kerala to highlight the rich heritage and culture, customs and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

He also directed the Ayurveda department to showcase their best practices in Kerala.

He directed the departments to get in touch with their counterparts of Kerala as it is high in social index, thus promoting the idea of a sustained and structured cultural connect between denizens of the partnering state.

To promote the programme, he directed the concerned departments to merge the activities of the department with Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat programme.

He also directed the officers of the concerned departments to appoint a nodal officer for the programme.

During the meeting it was informed that a five days interaction programme would be organised under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat at Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) from 9th to 13th March, 2020.

In the interaction programme, 30 members from Himachal and 30 members from Kerala would participate as part of this cultural exchange programme.