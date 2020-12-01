Himachal Pradesh health minister Dr Rajeev Saizal on Monday became the first minister to don PPE kit and meet patients in all four Covid-19 patients’ wards at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla.

Dr Saizal interacted with all the patients in the hospital and enquired about their well-being and also about the conditions and facilities at the hospital.

Dr Saizal said the patients’ feedback was quite positive about hospital administration in IGMC Shimla and appreciated the efforts of Corona warriors.

“The patients told that the health workers are visiting them even at midnight and enquired about their health besides, ensuring cleanliness in the Covid wards round the clock,” he added.

He further stated the state government and the health department was doing a commendable job amidst the pandemic and compared the services of Corona warriors with the army men at the border. “The health workers are working day in and day out risking their lives and in difficult conditions for long hours at the hospital which was a tough job as after wearing PPE kits, they couldn’t even consume water, food or tea till their shift ends,” he said.

He accused the opposition leaders of making a mockery of themselves by criticising the state government on handling of Covid situation in hospitals and said instead of making baseless accusations, they should rather visit the hospitals and see how well the health workers were performing their duties.

“The opposition should not criticize the health workers but they should praise them for performing their duties to keep their morale high in such difficult times of global pandemic,” he added.

He added that all the ministers of the state were keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in all hospitals of the state and besides, the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was also monitoring the situation closely on a daily basis