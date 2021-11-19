HP Guv stresses for adopting Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday stressed the need for adopting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

He made these remarks during a visit to Gurudwara Sahib at Cart Road, to pay his obeisance to the founder of the Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary, being celebrated as ‘Prakashotsav’ all over the world.

He also participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ organized to mark the celebration and greeted the members of the Sikh Community on an auspicious day.

He said Guru Nanak Dev preached love, peace, and communal harmony to strengthen the bond of universal brotherhood.

“Guru Nanak Dev has been a great soul who founded Sikhism and showed society the path of salvation by spreading the cult of devotion to God and compassion for mankind,” he added.

He also stressed adopting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in everyday life and serving humanity.