BRS complains to Governor against Congress in Telangana

A delegation of BRS MLA today met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to complain against the ruling Congress for engineering defections and adopting repressive measures against the protests launched by unemployed youths and students.

Meanwhile, the Congress government has acceded to the demand of protesting students and postponed examination to December. Chief minister Revanth Reddy promised to release the job calendar for recruitment for government posts during upcoming Budget session of the Assembly.

“We brought to the governor’s notice the ongoing attack on the Constitution in Telangana along with other critical issues. Our party MLAs, MLCs and other available leaders met with the Governor to discuss how the Congress party has blatantly ignored its promises to the unemployed youths and students,” said BRS working president KT Rama Rao adding that the Congress had promised two lakh jobs a year and a job calendar during elections.

The BRS MLAs also alleged that the ruling party created “a repressive atmosphere through coercion, suppression, arrests and filing false cases against students” who were demanding the implementation of the poll promises. The BRS claimed that the governor assured that he will inquire further about the issues raised from the home secretary.

Today, Chief Minister Reddy said the job calendar for recruitment to various posts in state government and state-run agencies will be announced in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly slated to begin from 25 July.

“The government will henceforth compile the vacancies in every department by March every year. Notification will be issued by 2 June and recruitment process will be completed by 9 June,” said the Chief Minister at a programme announcing financial assistance of Rs one lakh to candidates qualifying in civil services prelim examinations.

Yesterday evening the government also announced postponement of Group II exams of TGPSC after days of protest.

The BRS working president, popularly known as KTR also informed the governor how his party MLAs and MLCs were being intimidated to join the Congress. The party delegation brought up particularly the case of Danam Nagender, the BRS MLA who joined the Congress and contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate without submitting his resignation letter.

“We are pursuing legal action and have complained to the Speaker as well,” he said. The MLAs also complained that their rights were being infringed upon and protocol was being violated.

The BRS has alleged that in areas where Congress lost elections the BRS MLA was being ignored during official programmes and the defeated Congress candidate was being called to attend in violation of the protocol.

The Governor has promised to look into the allegations and seek an explanation from the government. KTR said they would approach the President with their complaints as well.