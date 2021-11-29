HP Guv evinces keen interest in proposed ethno-botanical garden project

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday showed keen interest in the proposed ethno-botanical garden project being developed in Androuli area of Bangana sub-division of Una district.

Emphasizing on the importance of biodiversity documentation of lower Shivalik hills, he said panchayat level committees should be formed for better documentation, identification of the wetlands etc.

He also enquired about the seasonal visits of migratory birds to the different wetlands situated in the district and directed the forest department officers to facilitate bird photographers and bird watchers to promote tourism in the area.

He also suggested organising an event for bird watchers annually, to give a boost to the local tourism.

He was reviewing various developmental schemes and flagship projects being implemented in Una district on the last day of his three days visit.

In a meeting, he directed all the officers to ensure cent percent coverage to all eligible beneficiaries and effective sensitization of various government schemes.

“We all owe something to the society and must contribute in one or other way,” he said.

The Governor, while speaking on natural farming, stated that commercially, this concept was viable. The Agriculture department must persuade farmers to adopt natural farming, to get rid of chemicals as the excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides have adverse effects on human health and causes many chronic diseases, he added.

He also reviewed PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushmaan Bharat and HimCare Yojana, Covid vaccination, Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan and proposed railway line expansion from Daulatpur Chowk to Talwara.

He also lauded the performance of different departments and urged all the officers to work more efficiently to make the district the best in the state.