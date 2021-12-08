Follow Us:
HP Guv congratulates Muskan Negi for winning Golden Voice Award

SNS | Shimla | December 8, 2021 3:28 pm

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajender Vishwanath Arlekar Wednesday congratulated Muskan Negi, a renowned singer of the state for winning first prize at Golden Voice Award, a national level competition organised at New Delhi.

While appreciating the efforts of visually impaired Muskan, He said she is a highly talented PhD scholar and an inspiration for youth.

“She is a youth icon of Election Commission for HP polls and brand ambassador of Umang Foundation.

Achieving first place amongst 200 participants at a National level competition is a big achievement. This achievement of Muskan determines that anyone can achieve anything with determination,” he stated.

He added he has always made efforts to empower specially-abled students and congratulated Umang Foundation for their efforts in this direction.

