HP Guv calls to follow teachings of Swami Vivekananda

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday called to follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda as through this way one can take the country forward.

Addressing a programme on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said today is an inspirational day for all of us and it was also celebrated as National Youth Day.

“The way Swami Vivekananda kept India’s culture, traditions and ideas abroad at a very young age was exemplary, and whenever he went out of his country, he took away his culture and ideas. India was a young nation and they were the future of the country. By following the ideals of Swamiji, we could take the country forward,” he added.

He stated that maintaining harmony in the country is the message of Swami Vivekananda which is our responsibility to take it forward. We should follow his teachings and thoughts, this will be a true tribute to him, Arlekar said.

Secretary to Governor Vivek Bhatia, officers and employees of Raj Bhavan Secretariat were also present on the occasion.