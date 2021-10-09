HP Guv calls for concrete policy to curb drug menace

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said the prevalence of drug abuse is high among the youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years and there is a need for concrete policy to end drug menace in the state.

After a meeting with senior officers of HP Police, he also stressed the need to run a more vigorous campaign to control the increasing drug addiction in the state.

“The police administration should give further impetus to this campaign by involving parents, youths, NGOs etc. The narcotics control units should be increased in the state and the conviction rate should also be increased so that a sense of fear was also created in the society by punishing the persons involved in this illegal act,” he added.

He congratulated the Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu for starting register number 29 in all police stations for drug traffic operators.

Appreciating the efforts of the police administration, the Governor stated that concrete steps were being taken by the department to control drug abuse in the state.

DGP Sanjay Kundu briefed about the activities and initiative taken by the department to control drug menace in the state.

He also apprised him on various facets of drug menace in the State, data on cases registered under NDPS Act, and about Strategies of HP Police to contain it.

A video song composed by HP Police for creating awareness among youth on drug abuse was also showcased.