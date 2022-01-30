HP govt using innovative thoughts to give new dimension to development

Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Sunday said the present BJP government during the last four years has worked with new zeal and innovative thoughts to give a new dimension to the development of all parts of the state.

Bhardwaj said the state government has taken Himachal to new heights of development by imbibing the basic mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for balanced and holistic development and welfare of all sections of the society.

Himachal government has made honest efforts for attracting industrial investment to strengthen the state’s economy, providing social security to the elderly, creating employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, ensuring women’s security and their socio-economic upliftment, the prosperity of farmers and horticulturists, and backward sections of the society, he added.

While thanking Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, he stated that the government has taken several decisions keeping in mind the welfare of not only the working class but also of the common man.

“The recent decision to revise the electricity rates and not to charge any charges up to 60 units is in the public interest. Consumers using electricity up to 60 units in the state will no longer have to pay bills. At the same time, consumers using up to 125 units will have to pay the bill amount at the rate of Rs 1 per unit. Earlier, for using 125 units of electricity in the state, the bill had to be paid at the rate of Rs 1.90 per unit. Apart from this, the rate of 50 paise per unit fixed for farmers has been reduced to 30 paise.

The opposition leaders have been trying to create confusion for a long time through various means. While the reality is that under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Thakur, the state is moving ahead on the path of progress and prosperity and it has been able to make a special identity in the country.

The historic and bold decisions taken by the government in the interest of the state and its people have irked the entire opposition. The opposition is trying to mislead the people of the State for their political gains.

Keeping in mind the interest of the common man, the BJP Government has paved the way for many more families to benefit by increasing the minimum income limit for social security pension from the existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.

He further stated that the state government has been taking decisions in the public interest and will take it further. Shimla’s development plan is going to be implemented soon after 40 years. In this, efforts have been made not only for the development-related projects but also to remove the problems being faced by the common man, he added.