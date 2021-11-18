HP govt release Rs 88.77 crore under MNREGA

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 88.87 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) for payment of liabilities of the material component.

State Rural Development Minister Virendra Kanwar said the department had sent the proposal for the second tranche under MNREGA along with the utilization certificate to the Centre government and the funds would be released soon.

He stated that the Central government had set a target for Himachal to earn 250 lakh working days under MNREGA in the year 2021-22.

So far 209.11 lakh working days have been earned in the state and against the monthly target of 200.74 lakh till October, a target of 209.11 lakh had been achieved.

Under MGNREGA, Rs 567.77 crore was spent in the year 2017-18, Rs 849.48 crore in 2018-19, Rs 708.97 crore in 2019-20, Rs 988.95 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 673.41 crore in 2021-22, he added.

Kanwar further stated that a corpus has been prepared by the department along with the Finance department under which an advance amount of Rs 100 crore had been deposited in the state Employment Guarantee Fund in the year 2021-22 after completing all the formalities and it will be released soon, for the supply of material.

“The utilization certificate for the year 2020-21 under MNREGA would be sent to the Government of India within two days.

On perusal of the proposals received from the districts, it was found that certain proposals were not correct. In this regard, the department discussed this subject with all the Additional Deputy Commissioners/project officers through video conference and the revised proposals would be submitted to the department soon,” he added.