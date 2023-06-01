HP Governor takes stock of Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project

He examined the four-lane project being constructed between Kiratpur and Manali and Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri new rail line project being implemented by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, New Delhi.

He inspected the underground railway crossing at Bharari and tunnel number one at Kiratpur, which is 1.8 kilometers in length.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kiratpur to Manali project is of great significance and of strategic importance for the Nation and the State as well.

“This project will also give wings to the tourism sector in the State,” said Shukla.

He added that the local people would also be facilitated and the possibilities of employment at the local level will also increase.

He also thanked the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari for this project.

Expressing contentment, he said that the work of five tunnels on Kiratpur-Manali four lane from Kiratpur to Mandi has been completed and five more tunnels would be opened within the next three months.

Varun Chari, Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), apprised the Governor about the progress of the project.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Project Director, Anmol Nagpal said that 20 kilometers of track would be laid by the end of the year.

The National Highway Authority of India is set to complete Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project by the end of June.