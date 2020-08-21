Himachal Pradesh Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania on Thursday asked the forest department to explore the possibilities of eco-tourism camping villages in the state, which could be developed to attract tourism.

Presiding over the meeting of the Forest department on development of ecotourism facilities in Himachal, Pathania said there is immense potential of ecotourism in forest areas of Himachal and this can help generate revenues in the state. He said the state government is giving special emphasis to development of infrastructure from tourism point of view during the COVID-19 period.

“Eco-tourism would be promoted through a web portal so that maximum people get to know of various forest tourism sites of the state,” he said, adding that the tent facility would be provided near forest rest houses in remote areas to promote eco-tourism.

He said the department would utilize forest destination places for various activities such as bird watching, trekking, etc. and local people would be associated with it, so that their economy could also be strengthened.

The Forest minister also directed the officers to develop the lakes of the State from tourism point of view. Additional Chief Secretary Forest Sanjay Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator Forest Ajay Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator Wildlife Dr. Savita and Additional Chief Conservator eco-tourism Dr. Sanjay Sood were also present in the meeting.