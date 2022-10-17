HP Elections 2022: BJP’s CEC to meet today to finalise candidates’ list

As the Election Commission of India declared the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on 12 November, parties are hustling to finalise their candidates before the nomination process that will start on 17 October.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’ Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet today to finalise its candidates for the elections.

The first list of the candidates of the BJP can also be expected within a few days, according to the party sources.

A meeting of the party’s core group in Himachal Pradesh is called in the national capital which will be attended by the party’s national president JP Nadda, party’s general secretary BL Santosh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur.

The CEC of the party will finalise the list of candidates after consultations with the senior leadership of the party.

In a rally in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP’s campaign song for the assembly elections ‘Himachal Ki Pukaar Phir BJP Sarkar’. He addressed the influential Hati community of the area during the rally in Satuan of Sirmaur.

“Himachal Pradesh is going to set a new custom, ‘ek baar BJP, baar baar BJP’. In Uttarakhand, Congressmen used to talk about the change of rule in alternative terms. But such customs were not followed and the BJP government was formed with a two-thirds majority,” he said.

In the last assembly elections of 2017, BJP got an absolute majority by winning 44 seats in the 68-member house. The Congress party managed to win only 21 seats in that election.