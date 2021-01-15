The Himachal Pradesh police on Thursday claimed to have seized 122 kg of charas and 295 kg of ganja in a 20-hour-long operation in the interiors of the Kullu Valley and arrested four people, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said.

The seizure of narcotics is worth Rs 4 crore and is said to be one of the biggest of cannabis in recent times in Himachal Pradesh.

“The accused were involved in drug activities for a long time and were on the police radar,” Kundu said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a 27-member joint team of the Kullu Police comprising cops from the Special Investigation Unit carried out raids in Banjar area.

Kundu said the Police arrested two drug suppliers and seized charas weighing about 111 kg, whose value in the international market is more than Rs 3.35 crore.

In another action, the Police contingent travelled through the forests for two hours in the night and raided the house of two more suspects in Sajahu village.

He said a consignment of 11.588 kg charas cannabis and two unlicensed guns were recovered from their house. The accused have been arrested. In another case, the police recovered 295 kg ganja.

The Police have also been conducting investigation about the source and destination of these consignments along with financial investigation so that the properties of the key accused may get attached and confiscated.