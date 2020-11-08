The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday held a protest in Mandi district against the unprecedented price rise of essential commodities.

It accused the BJP-led government of acting as a “puppet” in the hands of a few big businessmen.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore attacked the BJP government in state and Centre on the issue of price rise and said both the governments had failed in bringing Indian economy on track to give respite to the common man.

“Despite cheapest crude oil prices in the international market, the prices of the petroleum products are being hiked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government,” he added.

Rathore said PM Modi government was busy in selling public sectors firms to businessmen while Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too hadn’t given relief to the people of the state in the pandemic. Instead the Himachal Pradesh government had burdened the general public by increasing water, power tariffs and bus fares in the state, he said.

He called on the party workers to work in a coordinated manner and said the preference should be given to grassroots workers in the party while urging all to protest unitedly against rising unemployment and anti-people policies of state and Centre government