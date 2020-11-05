Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday visited the under-construction Multispeciality Hospital, Chamiana, near Shimla and directed state officers to ensure completion of this project by June next year.

Thakur said that super specialty hospital would have all the major specialized facilities in cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology etc. He directed the officers to ensure proper coordination between the departments for better water, road, power and other required basic amenities.

He asked the officers of Jal Shakti Department and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam to prepare an effective plan to provide over 300 kilo litres water per day for this project.

The Chief Minister said that the complex would also house residential accommodation for junior and senior resident doctors besides hostel facilities for other para medical staff.

He said that the present complex would also have offices for doctors and other senior para medical staff.

Thakur said that the second phase residential facility would also be provided for other staff deployed in this super speciality hospital.

Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Mission Director National Health Mission Dr. Nipun Jindal, Managing Director HPSEBL R.K. Sharma, Principal IGMC Dr. Rajneesh Pathania and Engineer in Chief Public Work Department, Bhawan Sharma and other senior officers were also present on CM’s visit to the site.