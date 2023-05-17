HC notice to Himachal govt on shortage of para-medical staff in hospital

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health), Director (Health) and Block Medical Officer, Rohru, in a matter pertaining to the shortage of para-medical staff in Civil Hospital, Rohru.

A Division Bench of the high court comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as public interest litigation (PIL) filled on the basis of a news item published on May 16.

The news item stated that about 400-500 people visit Civil Hospital Rohru every day, but due to paucity of para-medical staff, patients are forced to wander for medication.

It reported that out of 31 posts of nurses, 17 are lying vacant and likewise, out of nine posts of pharmacists only three have been filled up. If someone goes on leave, the doctors have to discharge the duty of para-medical staff.

Further, some of the nurses have been engaged during the Covid period and if their services are discontinued, the working of the hospital will be hampered severely. The news item also informed that the para-medical staff is under immense mental pressure and patients have to wander from pillar to post for medication in this 100-bed capacity hospital. The people of the vicinity have apprised the local MLA about the situation but no action has been taken to fill up the vacant posts by the Health Department.

The matter has now been listed for May 23 and authorities have been directed to file a reply.

In another case, the High Court has issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Chairman H.P. Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Palampur, and SDM Palampur, in a matter pertaining to dumping of garbage on the bank of Neugal rivulet by the urban local body.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed the order on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as Public Interest Litigation, on the basis of a news item published on May 16.

The news item stated that the Dhauladhar Sewa Samiti, a local NGO headed by former minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, lodged a strong protest over the dumping of garbage on the bank of Neugal Rivulet by the Municipal Corporation, Palampur. The member of the NGO submitted a memorandum to Commissioner MC Palampur. The newspaper reported that the dumping of garbage on the bank of Rivulet Neugal has not only affected the environment and health of people but also resulted in large-scale pollution in the area. The foul smell emanating from the waste too irked the people.

The HC has directed the authorities to file a reply on May 31.