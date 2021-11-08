HP: Chamba chappal, Lahaul’s knitted socks, gloves get GI tag

Chamba chappal, Lahaul’s knitted socks and gloves has been granted Geographical Indications (GI) tag from the Union government’s Geographical Indications registrar.

Informing about this, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, member secretary, HP Council for Science and Technology said state Patent Information Centre (HPPIC) and HIMCOSTE has been able to get GI tag for these products.

“It is matter of pride for the state that Chamba Chappal and Lahauli knitted Socks and gloves, the valuable traditional crafts of Himachal, have been registered by the Registrar of Geographical Indications under the GIs of Goods Act, 1999,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the applications for registration of Chamba Chappal under Geographical Indications of Goods Act, 1999 were filed jointly by HPPIC, HIMCOSTE, Ambedkar Mission Society, Chamba and Save Lahaul Spiti on behalf of producers.

Apart from these products, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri Shawl, Kangra Painting, Himachali Chulli Oil and Himachali Kalazeera are respectively the eighth and ninth traditional products of Himachal Pradesh which will get protection under GI Act, 1999.

The Registration of Chamba chappal and Lahauli knitted socks and gloves under GI Act will prevent unauthorized production as well as misuse of the name of these products originating from a place different than the place of their origin.

Now, no unauthorised manufacturer can call a chappal produced outside Chamba as Chamba chappal or Chamba like chappal etc. Ambedkar Mission Society and Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre will further deal with issues related to Gl.

Under the GI Act, unauthorized use and infringement of the registered Geographical Indication by producers other than those from the region of origin of these products can result in maximum of 3 years imprisonment and a fine of maximum of Rs 2,00,000 under the GI Act.

As such the market potential for Chamba chappal and Lahauli knitted socks and gloves will further increase resulting in a boost for the economy of these regions.

Mokhta stated that workshops will be organized by HIMCOSTE soon at Chamba and Keylong for the stakeholders of Chamba Chappal and Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves for formulating an Action Plan for future strategy.

“Himachal is the first state in the country to formulate a policy for the registration of Geographical Indications of Himachal and as per the policy guidelines, HPPIC has been declared as the nodal agency for identifying GIs and getting these registered under the GI Act so as to protect the interests of manufacturers, producers and artisans of the state.

This important initiative taken by HIMCOSTE will result in boosting the State’s economy in the modern era of globalization as well protecting and conserving the rich cultural heritage of the state,” he added.