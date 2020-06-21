Himachal Pradesh Science, Technology and Environment Council (HIMCOSTE) on Sunday organized solar eclipse viewing program in Shimla to aware people and end superstitions surrounding the celestial event.

Rajnessh, Secretary, Environment, Science and Technology department said HIMCOSTE had made arrangements for the public to observe solar eclipse through solar filters at the State Secretariat and Padam Dev Complex, Ridge Maidan Shimla.

Through this the People were able to witness the sun’s surface being directly covered by the moon.

“Solar eclipse started at 10: 23 am and ended at 1: 48 pm and the maximum impact of the eclipse was witnessed at 12:00 pm when moon covered about 95 percent of the surface of the sun.

This type of eclipse was seen in Himachal Pradesh after 25 years,” he said.

H said the event is part of the Council’s science promotion and dissemination program.

The purpose of this program is to make people aware of eclipse science and eradicate the made beliefs associated with such incidents. This provides an opportunity for students, teachers and scientists to understand astronomical phenomena and space science, he added.

Member Secretary HIMCOSTE DC Rana, Joint Member Secretary Nishant Thakur was present on the occasion.