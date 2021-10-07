HP bypolls: Sanjay Awasthi to file nomination from Arki segment

The Congress candidate from the Arki assembly segment Sanjay Awasthi will file nomination on Thursday and he will be accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore.

Rathore will also accompany Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in filing nominations from the Mandi parliamentary constituency on Friday.

In a statement issued here, Rathore said there was huge enthusiasm among party workers over the bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in assembly segments of Arki, Fatehpur, and Jubbal Kotkhai.

“Congress party has an edge over BJP in Himachal Pradesh by-polls by declaring candidates for all four seats before the ruling party and the party will secure spectacular victory in these by-elections.

In addition, there was resentment in the general public against the BJP as the prices of petrol and diesel have crossed the Rs 100 mark in the country while the governments at state and Centre aren’t taking measures to provide relief to them,” he added.

He urged the Election Commission to keep a close watch during by-polls as there was the possibility of the ruling party misusing government machinery during the democratic process in the state and added the party too was keeping a watch on such activities.