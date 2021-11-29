Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the results of recently concluded bypolls will have no impact on 2022 assembly elections and BJP will again form in the state in general elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Dharampur in Mandi district, Thakur said the bypolls results have given a little time to rejoice for the Congress but these will have no impact on 2022 assembly polls as the results will be different and the BJP would again form government in HP.

“Today the nation is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is giving befitting reply to any misadventures of the neighbouring nations.

The abrogation of Article 370, construction of Lord Rama Temple at Ayodhya is possible due to the strong leadership and political will power of PM Modi,” he added.

He stated that the present state government was ensuring that every section of the society and every area gets benefitted from the welfare and developmental schemes of the BJP government. The people of Dharampur area were fortunate that they have a dynamic and committed leadership representing them in state Vidhan Sabha.

It was a historic day for the people of Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area as a record 96 developmental projects worth Rs 381 crore were dedicated to the people of the area, the CM said.

Thakur further stated that the Coronavirus pandemic badly shattered the world economy and Himachal Pradesh was not an exception. But timely decisions by the Central leadership and the state government coupled with active cooperation of the people, the country and the state was gradually coming out from this situation.

However, even during the pandemic, he had inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in about 42 Vidhan Sabha areas of the state.

“Congress leaders did nothing in this crisis and even tried to politicize this sensitive issue. It is unfortunate the despite remaining in power for about 50 years, the Congress leaders never thought of such welfare schemes and the party leaders were busy in their own development,” he said while reminding the Congress leaders that there were only 50 ventilators in the state when the pandemic spread whereas today HP has over 1,000 ventilators.

The CM added that Jal Jeevan Mission has been proving a boon to the people as the state was committed to provide fully functional water tap to every household by mid of next year.