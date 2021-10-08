HP bypolls: Nine candidates file nominations

Nine candidates filed nominations for bypolls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three assembly constituencies of Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal Kotkhai on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Election department said two candidates have filed their nominations today for the by-election of Mandi parliamentary constituency to be held on 30 October.

Khushal Singh Thakur filed his nomination as BJP candidate and Munshi Ram Thakur filed his nomination as Himachal Jankranti Party candidate.

He stated that seven nominations were filed for the by-elections of three Assembly constituencies.

In the Arki assembly constituency of district Solan, Sanjay Awasthi and Satish Kumar (covering candidate) filed their nominations as Congress candidates.

In the Fatehpur assembly constituency of Kangra district, Bhawani Singh Pathania and Jeet Kumar (covering candidate) filed nominations as Congress candidates, Pankaj Kumar filed his nomination as Himachal Jankranti Party candidate and Dr Ashok Kumar Sumal and Rajan Sushant filed their nominations as independent candidates.

In the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency of Shimla district, no nomination was filed today.