The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment of the two-year-old COVID-19 positive girl Rajni, who is also suffering heart ailment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the girl, a resident of Siul village under Salooni subdivision in Chamba district, is suffering from heart disease and has a hole in her heart.

This ailment could only be treated through major heart surgery.

“Keeping in view the economic condition of her family, the state government has decided to bear all the expenses of the treatment for her heart ailment within or outside the state,” he added.

Chief Minister said it was the endeavour of the government to ensure that no one in the state was deprived of medical treatment for any serious illness for the want of money.