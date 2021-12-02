HP bags top position in most improved big states in health sector

Himachal Pradesh has been ranked first amongst the most improved big states in health in a survey released, informed Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

He lauded the efforts of the Health department and frontline workers of the state for this achievement.

Thakur stated that Himachal made it to the top position for successfully carrying out Covid treatment and vaccination drive, despite the difficult terrain.

“Himachal has inoculated cent per cent the first dose of Covid vaccination for all eligible citizens and the state has so far administered the second dose to over 85 per cent of its people,” the CM said.

Jai Ram Thakur added the state government is committed to providing better health services and facilities to the people of the state, as a result of which the state has been ranked first in the health index.